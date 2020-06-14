Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA with garage

Marina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
257 9th Street
257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1532 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5007 Telegraph Blvd
5007 Telegraph Blvd, Marina, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1896 sqft
Location, Location! This great property has 4 bedrooms,2.5 bathrooms built in 2015. Tile floors in the first floor, carpet in all bedrooms and granite counter top in the kitchen.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
654 Ambrose Drive
654 Ambrose Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Great duplex! Has a cute little lawn area. Comes with a shared garage with washer/dryer hook up, gas stove, and refrigerator. Beautiful granite counter-tops in the kitchen. Located in South Salinas and close to Hartnell College. No pets sorry.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Del Monte Heights
1 Unit Available
1740 Highland Street
1740 Highland Street, Seaside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Security deposit $3,000 1,678 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14941 Breckinridge Street
14941 Breckinridge Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
2127 sqft
14941 Breckinridge Street Available 06/29/20 Stunning East Garrison Home - This beautiful home is located in the desirable East Garrison Community, perfect for families and entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rousch
1 Unit Available
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Del Monte Beach
1 Unit Available
3740 Sanctuary in the Dunes
125 Surf Way, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,800
830 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $3800 to $4500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This ocean-side 1-bedroom 1-bath condominium nestles

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
19022 Schofield Lane - 19022 Schofield Lane
19022 Schofield Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,475
1649 sqft
Beautiful brand New home is located in desirable East Garrison Community in the city of Marina . The first floor offers a Lovely open concept perfect for entertaining with 1/2 bathroom .

Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
755 Carmelita Drive
755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,869
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
12215 Saint Moritz Way
12215 Saint Moritz Way, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1440 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home in Bolsa Knolls in North Salinas. This 2-story home has hardwood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs. Fireplace insert in the living room, dining area off the kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Maple Street
245 Maple Street, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Available for immediate move-in is this updated single level, two -bedroom, one and half bath home with bonus room. Located in South Salinas in the Maple park neighborhood. Please note this is a shared property.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
345 Coleridge Drive
345 Coleridge Drive, Salinas, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1536 sqft
South Salinas, located in the Los Olivos condo complex, 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhome condo near the pool and tennis courts. This condo has approx. 1500sf with living room with fireplace and dining area.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
22 Vía Del Rey
22 Via Del Rey, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3800 sqft
Available now is a spacious 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, parks, schools, NPS, DLI and MIIS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3789 Cliff Dwelling
26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,926
3100 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
3767 International Art House
1060 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,181
1375 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** **$4181 to $5863 per month depending on length of stay and time of year* The 1,375-square-foot home on a quarter-acre lot features a large deck with views of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer.
City Guide for Marina, CA

Despite being a coastal city, this California town had several different names like Bardin, Paddonville and Lock-Paddon Colonies before the fitting name, Marina, was chosen.

First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marina, CA

Marina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

