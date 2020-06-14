43 Apartments for rent in Marina, CA with garage
Despite being a coastal city, this California town had several different names like Bardin, Paddonville and Lock-Paddon Colonies before the fitting name, Marina, was chosen.
First established in 1918 by William Locke-Paddon, Marina was initially intended to be a rest stop for travelers on the Southern Pacific Railroad. However, because of the military presence in the city, Marina received an influx of new capital during the 1950s and was incorporated as a city in California in 1975. Marina is now labeled "The Gateway to the Monterey Peninsula." The closure of the Fort Ord military base meant the inclusion of pristine, undeveloped lands in the property lines of Marina. As an historic landmark, this land is now run by the Bureau of Land Management. Residents of Marina now have 86 miles of public trails that can be explored on horseback, foot or bike. See more
Marina apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.