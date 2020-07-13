/
pet friendly apartments
32 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marina, CA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Shoreline Apartments
3124 Lake Dr, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,729
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
870 sqft
Moments from the beach, these apartments are ideal for nature lovers. Newly renovated, pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, patios or balconies, and a mix of wood floors and carpets. Near golf courses, parks, beaches, and CSU-Monterey Bay.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Marina Crescent
3114 Crescent Ave, Marina, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
589 sqft
Tight-knit apartment community close to California State University, Monterey Bay. One-bedroom apartments with ceiling fans, large closets and hardwood-inspired floors in a small-scale complex on meticulously groomed grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Marina
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
15607 Watkins Gate Road
15607 Watkins Gate Rd, Monterey County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2500 sqft
15607 Watkins Gate Road Available 05/07/20 Newer 4 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Home in New Marina Development - (BRITB) San Carlos Agency, Inc.
Results within 5 miles of Marina
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
Studio
$1,765
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
6 Units Available
Casanova Oak Knoll
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,125
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
18935 Kilpatrick Lane
18935 Kilpatrick Lane, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1437 sqft
Brand New 3bed 2.5 bath -East Garrison Home For Rent on the Monterey Peninsula - This home is a completely new property in the beautiful East Garrison Community!. This home offers 3 spacious and welcoming bedrooms full of natural sunlight.
1 of 14
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
755 Carmelita Drive
755 Carmelita Drive, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1230 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in South Salinas, located near University Park School. This single-story home has approx. 1230sf with a fireplace in the living room and large dining area off the kitchen. Clean and in excellent condition.
Results within 10 miles of Marina
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Laurel Grove Residences
425 W Laurel Dr, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,937
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
886 sqft
Laurel Grove Residences are located in the heart of beautiful Salinas -- just steps from the area's best dining, cultural, and shopping scenes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
Studio
$1,875
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Vista
Pacific Vista
57 Soledad Dr, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
820 sqft
Luxury apartments near the beaches feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers convenient payment options, carport, and guest parking. Ideally located near airport, Monterey Bay Aquarium, Fisherman's Wharf, and Pebble Beach.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Sheridan Park Apartments
1450 N 1st St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
860 sqft
This recently refurbished apartment complex features units with air conditioning, dishwasher and garbage disposal as standard. Very close to the Alvin Square Shopping Center. The community is pet-friendly and is wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Cypress Creek
162 Casentini St, Salinas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1000 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 101. One- and two-bedroom apartments with direct entries, separate dining areas and private patios or balconies in a resort-like community with a steam room, gym, racquetball court and clubhouse.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
New Monterey
1701 Hoffman Avenue
1701 Hoffman Avenue, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1624 sqft
This great home is located in New Monterey next to the DLI. Very close to Cannery Row, The beach, bike path, and more. Its also close to the NPS, MIIS, and Pebble Beach.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1234 Buena Vista Avenue
1234 Buena Vista Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1000 sqft
Coming available is 2 bedroom 1 bath with a separate office in a great family neighborhood of Pacific Grove.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Old Town
359 Larkin Street
359 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
968 sqft
Coming available is a large apartment in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining. Fisherman's Wharf, Downtown Monterey, NPS, DLI and MIIS.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1119 Presidio Boulevard
1119 Presidio Boulevard, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1008 sqft
BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY, ALL VISITORS MUST SIGN AND RETURN A COMPLETED PEAD FORM TO LISTING AGENT. SEE INSTRUCTIONS AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS POSTING.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 8th Street
1251 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
COMING SOON - Cute Monterey Home - Nice cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house in a great neighborhood. Close to NPS & MPC. Great floor plan; living room with fireplace, indoor laundry area, fenced in backyard and detached 2 car garage. Pets ok. No smoking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
264 Merced St
264 Merced Street, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Nice quiet neighborhood at end of street. - Property Id: 309847 Recently renovated with new carpet and paint. New appliances. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. Separate laundry room. Large back yard. No section 8. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1080 Eighth Street
1080 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850 RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.00 DEPOSIT WITH PET: $2,700.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carmel Woods
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,297
1300 sqft
Welcome to “Forest Hideaway”! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Nissen Rd #3
128 Nissen Road, Salinas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1385 sqft
128 Nissen Rd #3 Available 08/01/20 Private Gated South Salinas Condo in Cambridge Village - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath, condo located in the gated community of Cambridge Village in South Salinas.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer. The galley style kitchen comes with a top stove, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
500 Glenwood Circle
500 Glenwood Circle, Monterey, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
758 sqft
Available now Comfort and convenience are yours in this centrally-located condominium with easy access to downtown Monterey, the Del Monte Shopping Center, Cannery Row and the Monterey Bay Aquarium.
