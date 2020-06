Amenities

Mother in law quarter for rent. Big size master bedroom with attached full bathroom. Nice size kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Nice size walking closet. Small outdoor sitting area. Looking for nice quiet rental .Prefer full time working women or full time working Couple.No smoking or drinking at premises. No late night parties. No pets please. Water, electricity, garbage bills included. Outside parking available. Nothing to share. You will get your personal entrance with key .Full privacy. Looking for nice quiet good tents. Thank you