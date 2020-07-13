/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:49 AM
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Manteca, CA
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1916 Belmont Pl
1916 Belmont Place, Manteca, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1838 sqft
AVAILABLE Aug. 7th. $1950 per month rent. $2450 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 1838 sq ft. One story. 3 car attached garage. Court location. Corner lot. Inside laundry room. Spacious rooms & floor plan. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1769 Star Tulip St
1769 Star Tulip Street, Manteca, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2101 sqft
MOVE in ready 2 rooms for rent Shared kitchen and bathroom, tenant splits utilties washer and dryer availabe for use NO smoking NO pets Each room 700 each and security deposit 1000 each room PLEASE DONT Disturb occupants contact us for a showing WWW.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1478 Trellis St
1478 Trellis Street, Manteca, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2482 sqft
Manteca: 5 bedroom 4 bath Pet Friendly Home! - Clean 5 bedroom, 4 bath house features 2,482 square feet of living space with a great floor plan flow.
Results within 5 miles of Manteca
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Luxe Ripon
1641 S North Ripon Rd, Ripon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Luxe Ripon Apartments, and we'll show you what luxury living is all about. As the new apartment community in Ripon, we take pride in our beautiful apartments and all they have to offer.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4182 Grant Line Rd
4182 West Grant Line Road, San Joaquin County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1391 sqft
4182 W.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
265 E. Wind Dr
265 East Wind Drive, Ripon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3257 sqft
Stunning Home Located in Chesapeake Subdivision - A must see home perfect for any family. This home features tons of upgrades which include tile floors, upgraded carpet, custom paint, tons of storage, upgraded lighting and much more.
1 of 12
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
398 Osage Place
398 Osage Place, Lathrop, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Great House on Corner Lot in Established Neighborhood! - Description: This is a nicely updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house with dual-pane windows and fresh carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Manteca
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Tracy Park Apartments
2800 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
885 sqft
A charming community close to area parks and the freeways. On-site pool, fitness center and business center. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, and wood-burning fireplaces. Spa on-site, too.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park
1810 E. Flora St.
1810 Flora Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
828 sqft
APPLY NOW!!! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com Lease term: 12 months Pet rent: $35/m Pet deposit: $250.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wittfield Park
4400 Dandelion Ct
4400 Dandelion Court, Salida, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
4400 Dandelion Ct Available 08/14/20 Salida: 4 bedroom home on a corner lot with extra parking COMING SOON! - Enjoy this wonderful 4 bedroom home that sits on a large corner Lot. Ceiling fans and dual pane windows along with Tile floors.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
431 E. Carlton Way
431 Carlton Avenue, Tracy, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Whole house remodel from studs up Completed 2020! It’s beautiful, fresh, new and ready for you to enjoy! The new Insulation keeps house super cool with minimal work from the brand new HVAC system.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
405 Pacheco Dr
405 Pacheco Drive, Tracy, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2009 sqft
This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. inside laundry w/hookups, living, dining, and family room. Tile floors throughout first floor, hardwood laminate flooring in kitchen. Master bedroom has huge walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Civic Center
840 N Edison St
840 Edison Street, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
840 sqft
Beautiful Home on Edison St - Ready to Move In!!! 2/bed-1/bath house. New flooring. Close by to stores and freeways. Great for any family. Must see to appreciate. First come first serve basis. Tenant pays for Electric/Gas,Water,Trash,Sewer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
225 Hawthorne Dr
225 Hawthorne Road, Tracy, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1166 sqft
Available Soon! $1995 per month rent. $2500 deposit. 3 bedrooms / 2 full baths. 1166 sq. ft. One story. 2 car attached garage. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer hook ups. Refrigerator hook up in kitchen. Fireplace in family room.
1 of 55
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
3517 Melgren Lane
3517 Melgren Avenue, Modesto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2117 sqft
3517 Melgren Lane Available 04/03/20 Pool Service Provided - This two-story single-family home has approximately 2117 square feet with a separate family room & living room, dining area, carpets, tile floors, granite counters, cook-top gas range,
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Pacific
1308 Occidental Ave Unit 3
1308 Occidental Avenue, Stockton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
