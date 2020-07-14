Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking smoke-free community

Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting. Designed with your privacy in mind, our apartments are single-story cottages, meaning no noise from above or below.



All the Modern Amenities You Could Want in an Apartment



Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment features include air conditioning and heat, refreshing ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, fenced patios, and dining rooms. Our community offers a sparkling swimming pool, five onsite laundry facilities, covered parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Sienna Place Apartments are also ideally located near major freeway access, local parks, schools, the Mission Ridge Shopping Center, and the Promenade Shops Orchard Valley Outlets. Schedule a tour today and see what Sienna Place Apartments have to offer you!