Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Sienna Place

794 Button Ave · (209) 267-2760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

794 Button Ave, Manteca, CA 95336

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sienna Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
smoke-free community
Located in the heart of the California Delta, Sienna Place offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Manteca, California among a comfortable park-like setting. Designed with your privacy in mind, our apartments are single-story cottages, meaning no noise from above or below.

All the Modern Amenities You Could Want in an Apartment

Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment features include air conditioning and heat, refreshing ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, fenced patios, and dining rooms. Our community offers a sparkling swimming pool, five onsite laundry facilities, covered parking, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Sienna Place Apartments are also ideally located near major freeway access, local parks, schools, the Mission Ridge Shopping Center, and the Promenade Shops Orchard Valley Outlets. Schedule a tour today and see what Sienna Place Apartments have to offer you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600 deposit on approved credit for all units
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull Terriers, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malmutes, Siberian Huskies, and a mix of any of the breeds mentioned here; No weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

