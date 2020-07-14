Sienna Place.

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600 deposit on approved credit for all units
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull Terriers, Presa Canarios, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malmutes, Siberian Huskies, and a mix of any of the breeds mentioned here; No weight restrictions.