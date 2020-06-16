All apartments in Manhattan Beach
1304 The Strand
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1304 The Strand

1304 The Strand · (310) 378-9494
Location

1304 The Strand, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Sand Section

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Situated on The Strand in Manhattan Beach, this one level condo offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home overlooks the beach with panoramic views of Palos Verdes, Malibu, Catalina, the pier and endless views of the Pacific Ocean. Kitchen, dining and living room (with fireplace) all look out over the strand and the ocean. Watch dolphins play while you make breakfast and enjoy each evening's sunset from the large deck as you wind down from your day. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and everything Manhattan Beach has to offer; you can forget about the car. Offered as an Executive Rental, this home comes completely furnished, accessorized and is ready for move in. Home may also be leased unfurnished. Come experience living life in true paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 The Strand have any available units?
1304 The Strand has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1304 The Strand currently offering any rent specials?
1304 The Strand isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 The Strand pet-friendly?
No, 1304 The Strand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manhattan Beach.
Does 1304 The Strand offer parking?
No, 1304 The Strand does not offer parking.
Does 1304 The Strand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 The Strand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 The Strand have a pool?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have a pool.
Does 1304 The Strand have accessible units?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 The Strand have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 The Strand have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 The Strand does not have units with air conditioning.
