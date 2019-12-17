6715 FERNHILL DRIVE

Amenities

This stunning Point Dume ranch-style home with beach rights, incorporates a soothing palette of neutral and natural materials that includes cement floors, high wood- beamed ceilings, and glass sliding doors throughout. Private and gated, the home is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining with Zen-like landscaped grounds that includes pool and spa terrace, outdoor dining area, fire pit with L-shape bench, and a double BBQ island. The warm and inviting house has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a bonus room that can be used as another bedroom, a living room, family room with fireplace, dining area, and a well-equipped chef's kitchen with high-end appliance and a large island with breakfast/lunch counter bar, plus a media room. The owner's suite with glass sliders to the back yard has a luxe bathroom with huge shower, tub, and double sink vanity. This exceptional property with ample guest parking is just a short distance to world-renowned hiking trails and Malibu's most beautiful beaches.