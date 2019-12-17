All apartments in Malibu
Last updated December 17 2019 at 7:25 AM

6715 FERNHILL DRIVE

6715 Fernhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6715 Fernhill Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
media room
This stunning Point Dume ranch-style home with beach rights, incorporates a soothing palette of neutral and natural materials that includes cement floors, high wood- beamed ceilings, and glass sliding doors throughout. Private and gated, the home is perfect for indoor-outdoor entertaining with Zen-like landscaped grounds that includes pool and spa terrace, outdoor dining area, fire pit with L-shape bench, and a double BBQ island. The warm and inviting house has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and a bonus room that can be used as another bedroom, a living room, family room with fireplace, dining area, and a well-equipped chef's kitchen with high-end appliance and a large island with breakfast/lunch counter bar, plus a media room. The owner's suite with glass sliders to the back yard has a luxe bathroom with huge shower, tub, and double sink vanity. This exceptional property with ample guest parking is just a short distance to world-renowned hiking trails and Malibu's most beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE have any available units?
6715 FERNHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6715 FERNHILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6715 FERNHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
