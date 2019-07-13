All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 4908 BUNNIE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
4908 BUNNIE Lane
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:25 AM

4908 BUNNIE Lane

4908 Bunnie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4908 Bunnie Lane, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Gorgeous 5BR, 5BA ocean view contemporary home on coveted Broad Beach Road. Direct access to sandy Sea Level Beach directly across the street. Perfect corner lot location with gourmet updated kitchen, ocean view master suite, four spacious guest suites and fantastic outdoor entertainment deck. This house has a very clean, comfortable and warm feel, with added benefits like oversized Jacuzzi, outdoor shower, dry sauna, easy beach access path and local gourmet market and restaurants nearby. Enjoy the fantastic Malibu lifestyle, as you watch the sunset from your ocean view terrace before relaxing in the Jacuzzi or heading out to Nobu for the night! 60k for July and August. 40k long-term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 BUNNIE Lane have any available units?
4908 BUNNIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 4908 BUNNIE Lane have?
Some of 4908 BUNNIE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 BUNNIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4908 BUNNIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 BUNNIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4908 BUNNIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 4908 BUNNIE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4908 BUNNIE Lane offers parking.
Does 4908 BUNNIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 BUNNIE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 BUNNIE Lane have a pool?
No, 4908 BUNNIE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4908 BUNNIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 4908 BUNNIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 BUNNIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 BUNNIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4908 BUNNIE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4908 BUNNIE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 2 Bedroom ApartmentsMalibu Apartments with Balconies
Malibu Apartments with GaragesMalibu Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Malibu Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CA
East Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAEl Segundo, CAMoorpark, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CACarpinteria, CACastaic, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts