4908 BUNNIE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill guest suite hot tub sauna

Gorgeous 5BR, 5BA ocean view contemporary home on coveted Broad Beach Road. Direct access to sandy Sea Level Beach directly across the street. Perfect corner lot location with gourmet updated kitchen, ocean view master suite, four spacious guest suites and fantastic outdoor entertainment deck. This house has a very clean, comfortable and warm feel, with added benefits like oversized Jacuzzi, outdoor shower, dry sauna, easy beach access path and local gourmet market and restaurants nearby. Enjoy the fantastic Malibu lifestyle, as you watch the sunset from your ocean view terrace before relaxing in the Jacuzzi or heading out to Nobu for the night! 60k for July and August. 40k long-term.