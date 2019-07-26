All apartments in Malibu
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:25 AM

31654 BROAD BEACH Road

31654 Broad Beach Road · No Longer Available
Location

31654 Broad Beach Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Western Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Spectacular ocean and whitewater views from this completely remodeled Broad Beach Bluff home. Privately situated behind a beautifully landscaped, gated driveway, this home offers soaring ceilings with an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the endless ocean views. Wide plank oak floors throughout, the expansive great room with fireplace is open to a sleek, center island kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and built-in breakfast nook. Expansive Ipe decks surround the home for great outdoor entertaining, including a full outdoor kitchen, spa tub, and fire pit. Three bedrooms upstairs and an office which includes the ocean-facing master suite with walk-in closet and a stunning master bathroom with an oversized spa bathtub, steam shower, and dual sinks. A fourth bedroom suite with fireplace is located on the main level and has its own entrance. Direct stairs to sandy sea level beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road have any available units?
31654 BROAD BEACH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road have?
Some of 31654 BROAD BEACH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31654 BROAD BEACH Road currently offering any rent specials?
31654 BROAD BEACH Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31654 BROAD BEACH Road pet-friendly?
No, 31654 BROAD BEACH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road offer parking?
Yes, 31654 BROAD BEACH Road offers parking.
Does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31654 BROAD BEACH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road have a pool?
No, 31654 BROAD BEACH Road does not have a pool.
Does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road have accessible units?
No, 31654 BROAD BEACH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31654 BROAD BEACH Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 31654 BROAD BEACH Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 31654 BROAD BEACH Road does not have units with air conditioning.
