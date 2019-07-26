31654 BROAD BEACH Road

Amenities

Spectacular ocean and whitewater views from this completely remodeled Broad Beach Bluff home. Privately situated behind a beautifully landscaped, gated driveway, this home offers soaring ceilings with an open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows showcasing the endless ocean views. Wide plank oak floors throughout, the expansive great room with fireplace is open to a sleek, center island kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and built-in breakfast nook. Expansive Ipe decks surround the home for great outdoor entertaining, including a full outdoor kitchen, spa tub, and fire pit. Three bedrooms upstairs and an office which includes the ocean-facing master suite with walk-in closet and a stunning master bathroom with an oversized spa bathtub, steam shower, and dual sinks. A fourth bedroom suite with fireplace is located on the main level and has its own entrance. Direct stairs to sandy sea level beach.