28028 SEA LANE Drive

Available AUGUST 2020. Please call for annual and off-season rates. Perched above broad and sandy Paradise Cove sits the ideal Malibu beach retreat. Stunning post and beam, fully appointed and furnished from top to bottom with the very best of everything! Gated compound sits on almost an acre of beautiful grounds. The main residence has sweeping ocean views, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large open concept kitchen, family, dining and living rooms, and a charming central courtyard. There are also two separate guest houses furnished with full amenities. Enjoy entertaining on the expansive oceanfront patio w/fire pit, outdoor dining area w/BBQ and absolutely incredible 180-degree ocean and shoreline views. Lounge around the sunny pool area or enjoy playtime on the large grassy lawns. Gated path to the beach! All on private/gated Sea Lane Drive. The total bed/bath count is for the main house and guest houses. Sq. ft. is approx. Min. 31 days per tenancy.