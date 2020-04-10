All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 28028 SEA LANE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
28028 SEA LANE Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

28028 SEA LANE Drive

28028 Sea Lane Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28028 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, CA 90265
Central Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available AUGUST 2020. Please call for annual and off-season rates. Perched above broad and sandy Paradise Cove sits the ideal Malibu beach retreat. Stunning post and beam, fully appointed and furnished from top to bottom with the very best of everything! Gated compound sits on almost an acre of beautiful grounds. The main residence has sweeping ocean views, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, a large open concept kitchen, family, dining and living rooms, and a charming central courtyard. There are also two separate guest houses furnished with full amenities. Enjoy entertaining on the expansive oceanfront patio w/fire pit, outdoor dining area w/BBQ and absolutely incredible 180-degree ocean and shoreline views. Lounge around the sunny pool area or enjoy playtime on the large grassy lawns. Gated path to the beach! All on private/gated Sea Lane Drive. The total bed/bath count is for the main house and guest houses. Sq. ft. is approx. Min. 31 days per tenancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28028 SEA LANE Drive have any available units?
28028 SEA LANE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 28028 SEA LANE Drive have?
Some of 28028 SEA LANE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28028 SEA LANE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28028 SEA LANE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28028 SEA LANE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 28028 SEA LANE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 28028 SEA LANE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28028 SEA LANE Drive does offer parking.
Does 28028 SEA LANE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28028 SEA LANE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28028 SEA LANE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28028 SEA LANE Drive has a pool.
Does 28028 SEA LANE Drive have accessible units?
No, 28028 SEA LANE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28028 SEA LANE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28028 SEA LANE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 28028 SEA LANE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28028 SEA LANE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts