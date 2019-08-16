All apartments in Malibu
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

22626 Pacific Coast

22626 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

22626 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
This great unit is located in a prime location of Carbon beach, completely remodeled, and features one bedroom and one bathroom. A modern open kitchen features a breakfast bar, farmers sink, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a generous amount of built-in cabinets for storage. Adjacent dining area opens to an attached long balcony with room for outdoor seating and possible container garden. The living room features a gas and wood-burning fireplace. A mounted plasma TV screen is included in the lease and located over the fireplace. Updated bathroom with lovely modern amenities. The spacious bedroom includes ample closet space. The living room and bedroom windows are outfitted with white shutters. The common area in the building features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, private beach access with just steps to the gorgeous sandy beach, sparkling community pool, lounge chairs, BBQ and dining areas. Conveniently located near a plethora of restaurants, shops, and numerous grocery stores.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22626 Pacific Coast have any available units?
22626 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 22626 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 22626 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22626 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
22626 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22626 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
No, 22626 Pacific Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22626 Pacific Coast offer parking?
No, 22626 Pacific Coast does not offer parking.
Does 22626 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22626 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22626 Pacific Coast have a pool?
Yes, 22626 Pacific Coast has a pool.
Does 22626 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 22626 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 22626 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22626 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 22626 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 22626 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
