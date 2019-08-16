22626 Pacific Coast

Amenities

This great unit is located in a prime location of Carbon beach, completely remodeled, and features one bedroom and one bathroom. A modern open kitchen features a breakfast bar, farmers sink, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a generous amount of built-in cabinets for storage. Adjacent dining area opens to an attached long balcony with room for outdoor seating and possible container garden. The living room features a gas and wood-burning fireplace. A mounted plasma TV screen is included in the lease and located over the fireplace. Updated bathroom with lovely modern amenities. The spacious bedroom includes ample closet space. The living room and bedroom windows are outfitted with white shutters. The common area in the building features beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean, private beach access with just steps to the gorgeous sandy beach, sparkling community pool, lounge chairs, BBQ and dining areas. Conveniently located near a plethora of restaurants, shops, and numerous grocery stores.