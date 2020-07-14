All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 901 S Ardmore Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
901 S Ardmore Ave
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

901 S Ardmore Ave

Open Now until 6pm
901 S Ardmore Ave · (213) 699-3588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 S Ardmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 402 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,751

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 901 S Ardmore Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live Local at 901 S Ardmore

The apartments at 901 S Ardmore are conveniently located in Koreatown with close proximity to Downtown, West Hollywood and Silver Lake. With great public transit options, you are never far from doing what you love! Nearby you will find the trendy Line Hotel, delicious Korean BBQ at Honey Pig and eclectic shopping at the Korea Town Plaza. Experience the difference in apartment home living in these newly renovated apartment, and love where you live with Local by Laramar!

You won't be disappointed by the amazing service that Local by Laramar provides. Our on-line resident portal allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our renovated apartments all have high quality finishes that are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, provided at a great value in the neighborhood you love. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles at 901 S Ardmore.

Professionally Managed by Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 S Ardmore Ave have any available units?
901 S Ardmore Ave has a unit available for $1,751 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 S Ardmore Ave have?
Some of 901 S Ardmore Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 S Ardmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
901 S Ardmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 S Ardmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 S Ardmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 901 S Ardmore Ave offer parking?
No, 901 S Ardmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 901 S Ardmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 S Ardmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 S Ardmore Ave have a pool?
No, 901 S Ardmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 901 S Ardmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 901 S Ardmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 901 S Ardmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 S Ardmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 901 S Ardmore Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity