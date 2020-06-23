8707 Falmouth

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors cable included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court

Walk to Beach! Ideal, Live, Work, Play. - FULLY FURNISHED - Clean and bright top floor corner unit in 3 story open plan building. Comfortable, quality, private, quiet, Resort-style living. Your Home away from Home!



A Contemporary Classic 1 bedroom + Loft. Spacious living room with, vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring, gas & wood burning Fireplace, large Balcony with access from both living and bedroom. Stainless kitchen appliances (fridge has filtered water and auto ice maker on door), beautiful granite counters, travertine entry and kitchen floor. Large bedroom with queen bed and 2 full sized (back to back) Closets. Spiral staircase to large Loft, set up as an office with chaise lounge. Kitchen is equipped with service for 4 plus all the necessary kitchen gadgets (toaster, blender etc) along with some Gourmet extras. Bathroom is split; door separates vanity from toilet and tub/shower.



Unit features: Stainless BBQ, Table and chairs on the balcony with serene garden view. Full sized Washer & Dryer, central air/heat, non-smoking and pet free environment. Overall good looks with modern bar & designer details throughout.



Included: one assigned parking space in sub garage (close to the elevator), cable and high speed internet with WiFi. Hassle free living awaits..



Extra: 2 bicycles available for use during your stay. (With key deposit)



Along with friendly and respectful neighbors; Quiet & Private - Seagate Village is beautifully landscaped and excellently maintained with trees and running brooks throughout. Complex is gated with remote vehicle entry. This is a non-smoking complex. No smoking allowed in the unit nor anywhere on the complex grounds.



Complex features include: 2 pools, 3 jacuzzis and 2 tennis courts, all conveniently located to unit. (You will often be the only one in the jacuzzi.) Easy access to 22 mile strand bike path from here.



Easy living - Blocks to beach and close to all the best of West Los Angeles; LAX, LMU, Playa Vista, El Segundo, Marina del Rey, freeways (90, 405 & 105), walk to bars and restaurants. 1 mile - no traffic, back road direct -to shopping center; Trader Joes, CVS, Staples, Car Wash, In & Out, I-hop, Starbucks plus much more. Easy access to Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Venice, Santa Monica, Mar Vista & Culver City.



Tenant must abide by Home Owners Association Rules.



* Lease term minimum: 3 months. for 3 - 6 months (Cable & Utilities included with Cap)

Long term is Welcomed as well. for 7 - 12 months (Cable included)



**Non-Refundable Cleaning fee taken from Deposit.