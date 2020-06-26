All apartments in Los Angeles
720 I St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

720 I St

720 West I Street · No Longer Available
Location

720 West I Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Description:

A small complex located close to schools, shopping and a public park with easy access to the 110 frwy. Call today to view this comfortable unit.
Amenities:
Laundry Facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 I St have any available units?
720 I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 720 I St currently offering any rent specials?
720 I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 I St pet-friendly?
No, 720 I St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 720 I St offer parking?
No, 720 I St does not offer parking.
Does 720 I St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 I St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 I St have a pool?
No, 720 I St does not have a pool.
Does 720 I St have accessible units?
No, 720 I St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 I St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 I St have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 I St does not have units with air conditioning.
