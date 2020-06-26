Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
720 I St
720 West I Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location
720 West I Street, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington
Amenities
on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Description:
A small complex located close to schools, shopping and a public park with easy access to the 110 frwy. Call today to view this comfortable unit.
Amenities:
Laundry Facilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 720 I St have any available units?
720 I St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 720 I St currently offering any rent specials?
720 I St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 I St pet-friendly?
No, 720 I St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 720 I St offer parking?
No, 720 I St does not offer parking.
Does 720 I St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 720 I St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 I St have a pool?
No, 720 I St does not have a pool.
Does 720 I St have accessible units?
No, 720 I St does not have accessible units.
Does 720 I St have units with dishwashers?
No, 720 I St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 720 I St have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 I St does not have units with air conditioning.
