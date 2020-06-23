Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
7047 S LA CIENEGA
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM
1 of 10
7047 S LA CIENEGA
7047 South La Cienega Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7047 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have any available units?
7047 S LA CIENEGA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7047 S LA CIENEGA currently offering any rent specials?
7047 S LA CIENEGA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 S LA CIENEGA pet-friendly?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA offer parking?
Yes, 7047 S LA CIENEGA offers parking.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have a pool?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have a pool.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have accessible units?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have units with dishwashers?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have units with air conditioning?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have units with air conditioning.
