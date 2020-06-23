All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7047 S LA CIENEGA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7047 S LA CIENEGA
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:55 PM

7047 S LA CIENEGA

7047 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7047 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have any available units?
7047 S LA CIENEGA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7047 S LA CIENEGA currently offering any rent specials?
7047 S LA CIENEGA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7047 S LA CIENEGA pet-friendly?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA offer parking?
Yes, 7047 S LA CIENEGA offers parking.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have a pool?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have a pool.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have accessible units?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have accessible units.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have units with dishwashers?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7047 S LA CIENEGA have units with air conditioning?
No, 7047 S LA CIENEGA does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Paradiso
11805 Laurelwood Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College