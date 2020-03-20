All apartments in Los Angeles
6744 Hillpark Dr. #407

6744 Hillpark Drive · (818) 998-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6744 Hillpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Upgraded + AVAILABLE NOW! 2+1.5 w/tons of amenities! (6744 Hillpark) - FOR LEASE and READY FOR MOVE-IN! Upgraded Hollywood condo in GREAT LOCATION! Features include: single-story, open floorplan w/2BR + 1.5BA + almost 1200 SQF; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave provided); master bedroom w/full bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring (new carpet will be installed prior to move-in!); enjoy mountain views off the balcony; community laundry room; trash paid; 1 assigned space in gated parking garage + additional storage; community features 2 pools, a clubhouse, gym w/sauna, 2 tennis courts + 2 dog parks!; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE5668091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 have any available units?
6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 have?
Some of 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 is pet friendly.
Does 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 does offer parking.
Does 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 have a pool?
Yes, 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 has a pool.
Does 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 have accessible units?
No, 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6744 Hillpark Dr. #407 has units with dishwashers.
