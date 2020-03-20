6744 Hillpark Dr. #407

Amenities

Upgraded + AVAILABLE NOW! 2+1.5 w/tons of amenities! (6744 Hillpark) - FOR LEASE and READY FOR MOVE-IN! Upgraded Hollywood condo in GREAT LOCATION! Features include: single-story, open floorplan w/2BR + 1.5BA + almost 1200 SQF; living room; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave provided); master bedroom w/full bath; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring (new carpet will be installed prior to move-in!); enjoy mountain views off the balcony; community laundry room; trash paid; 1 assigned space in gated parking garage + additional storage; community features 2 pools, a clubhouse, gym w/sauna, 2 tennis courts + 2 dog parks!; 1 small pet considered w/owners approval + additional deposit.



(RLNE5668091)