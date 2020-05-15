All apartments in Los Angeles
6455 Bertrand Ave

6455 Bertrand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6455 Bertrand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Place to call Home! Call Today! - Property Id: 184952

Welcome Home to 6455 Bertrand, Great Area of Reseda located adjacent to Encino and Lake Balboa on a beautiful tree line street, nice curb appeal, close to elementary schools, and great shopping. The home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, bright Living Room, hardwood floors throughout, Central AC/Heat, 2 Car Detached Garage. The kitchen has eating area, a dishwasher, stove and washer dryer. The backyard has a large covered patio. The landscaping will be completely upgraded within the next two weeks plus a new sprinkler system.

Please TEXT 818-430-7117 to schedule a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184952
Property Id 184952

(RLNE5384021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6455 Bertrand Ave have any available units?
6455 Bertrand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6455 Bertrand Ave have?
Some of 6455 Bertrand Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6455 Bertrand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6455 Bertrand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6455 Bertrand Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6455 Bertrand Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6455 Bertrand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6455 Bertrand Ave offers parking.
Does 6455 Bertrand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6455 Bertrand Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6455 Bertrand Ave have a pool?
No, 6455 Bertrand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6455 Bertrand Ave have accessible units?
No, 6455 Bertrand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6455 Bertrand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6455 Bertrand Ave has units with dishwashers.

