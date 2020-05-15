6455 Bertrand Ave

Amenities

Welcome Home to 6455 Bertrand, Great Area of Reseda located adjacent to Encino and Lake Balboa on a beautiful tree line street, nice curb appeal, close to elementary schools, and great shopping. The home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, bright Living Room, hardwood floors throughout, Central AC/Heat, 2 Car Detached Garage. The kitchen has eating area, a dishwasher, stove and washer dryer. The backyard has a large covered patio. The landscaping will be completely upgraded within the next two weeks plus a new sprinkler system.



