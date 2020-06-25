All apartments in Los Angeles
631 W 47 Street
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:05 PM

631 W 47 Street

631 West 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

631 West 47th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
FOR MORE INFORMATION TEXT OR EMAIL. C21sandra@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 W 47 Street have any available units?
631 W 47 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 631 W 47 Street currently offering any rent specials?
631 W 47 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 W 47 Street pet-friendly?
No, 631 W 47 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 631 W 47 Street offer parking?
No, 631 W 47 Street does not offer parking.
Does 631 W 47 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 W 47 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 W 47 Street have a pool?
No, 631 W 47 Street does not have a pool.
Does 631 W 47 Street have accessible units?
No, 631 W 47 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 631 W 47 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 W 47 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 W 47 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 W 47 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
