5836 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411 Van Nuys
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house in a prime location in Sherman oaks. Includes a private front porch and spacious grassy yard. Located in an amazing school district and close to shops and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5836 Cedros Avenue have any available units?
5836 Cedros Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.