Los Angeles, CA
5836 Cedros Avenue
Last updated March 6 2020 at 5:55 PM

5836 Cedros Avenue

5836 Cedros Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5836 Cedros Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91411
Van Nuys

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house in a prime location in Sherman oaks. Includes a private front porch and spacious grassy yard. Located in an amazing school district and close to shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Cedros Avenue have any available units?
5836 Cedros Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 5836 Cedros Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Cedros Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Cedros Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5836 Cedros Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 5836 Cedros Avenue offer parking?
No, 5836 Cedros Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5836 Cedros Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Cedros Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Cedros Avenue have a pool?
No, 5836 Cedros Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Cedros Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5836 Cedros Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Cedros Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 Cedros Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 Cedros Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 Cedros Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
