Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4632 West 18TH Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

4632 West 18TH Street

4632 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

4632 West 18th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
This NEW unit will charm you with its open concept kitchen and dining room - Perfect for entertaining! You have three bedrooms, two baths plus a private patio, to make yourself right at home. The unit is equipped with new appliances: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and in unit W/D. Super location! Short distance to DTLA, Hollywood and Culver City. And so close to many great Midcity and West Adams eateries; Delicious Pizza, Los Anayas, Normandie Bakery, Bloom Cafe, Vees Cafe, Paper and Plastik. Need coffee? Grab your cup of Joe at Adams Coffee Shop on Adams or Starbucks on Crenshaw. Near the 10-Fwy, Expo Line and Bus Line are! This home offers enduring value & lasting enjoyment of the lifestyle of this community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 West 18TH Street have any available units?
4632 West 18TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4632 West 18TH Street have?
Some of 4632 West 18TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4632 West 18TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4632 West 18TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 West 18TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4632 West 18TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4632 West 18TH Street offer parking?
No, 4632 West 18TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4632 West 18TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4632 West 18TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 West 18TH Street have a pool?
No, 4632 West 18TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4632 West 18TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4632 West 18TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 West 18TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4632 West 18TH Street has units with dishwashers.
