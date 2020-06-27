All apartments in Los Angeles
457 North Spaulding Avenue
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:40 AM

457 North Spaulding Avenue

457 North Spaulding Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

457 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BDs/2BAs unit w/ an office space! Top floor unit w/ a private balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit. High ceilings. Dark maple hardwood floors. Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Private car garage. Amazing shower w/ glass doors and a sitting bench.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 457 North Spaulding Avenue have any available units?
457 North Spaulding Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 457 North Spaulding Avenue have?
Some of 457 North Spaulding Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 457 North Spaulding Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
457 North Spaulding Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 457 North Spaulding Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 457 North Spaulding Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 457 North Spaulding Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 457 North Spaulding Avenue offers parking.
Does 457 North Spaulding Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 457 North Spaulding Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 457 North Spaulding Avenue have a pool?
No, 457 North Spaulding Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 457 North Spaulding Avenue have accessible units?
No, 457 North Spaulding Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 457 North Spaulding Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 457 North Spaulding Avenue has units with dishwashers.
