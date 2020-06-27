457 North Spaulding Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Mid-City West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2BDs/2BAs unit w/ an office space! Top floor unit w/ a private balcony. Washer and dryer in the unit. High ceilings. Dark maple hardwood floors. Italian kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Private car garage. Amazing shower w/ glass doors and a sitting bench.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 457 North Spaulding Avenue have any available units?
