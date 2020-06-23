Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4295 Via Arbolada.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4295 Via Arbolada
Last updated June 29 2019 at 4:47 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4295 Via Arbolada
4295 via Arbolada
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4295 via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
View View View! Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom suites with laundry inside. Gorgeous view from extra large patio, must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4295 Via Arbolada have any available units?
4295 Via Arbolada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4295 Via Arbolada currently offering any rent specials?
4295 Via Arbolada isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4295 Via Arbolada pet-friendly?
No, 4295 Via Arbolada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4295 Via Arbolada offer parking?
No, 4295 Via Arbolada does not offer parking.
Does 4295 Via Arbolada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4295 Via Arbolada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4295 Via Arbolada have a pool?
No, 4295 Via Arbolada does not have a pool.
Does 4295 Via Arbolada have accessible units?
No, 4295 Via Arbolada does not have accessible units.
Does 4295 Via Arbolada have units with dishwashers?
No, 4295 Via Arbolada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4295 Via Arbolada have units with air conditioning?
No, 4295 Via Arbolada does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College