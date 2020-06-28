All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
300 PATTON Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 6:55 AM

300 PATTON Street

300 Patton Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 Patton Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A cozy two bed, one bath apartment in Echo Park is now available. The location is just a few blocks away from Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! The unit has new floors, new tile, new stainless steel appliances (range/oven, microwave and refrigerator), ductless mini-split AC in living room, new fixtures, new blinds, and washer and dryer in unit. Owner pays Water. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking only. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 PATTON Street have any available units?
300 PATTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 PATTON Street have?
Some of 300 PATTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 PATTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 PATTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 PATTON Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 PATTON Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 PATTON Street offer parking?
No, 300 PATTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 PATTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 PATTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 PATTON Street have a pool?
No, 300 PATTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 PATTON Street have accessible units?
No, 300 PATTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 PATTON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 PATTON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
