300 PATTON Street

A cozy two bed, one bath apartment in Echo Park is now available. The location is just a few blocks away from Echo Park Lake, Echoplex, Brite Spot, Mohawk Bend, Little Joy, The Short Stop, and much more! The unit has new floors, new tile, new stainless steel appliances (range/oven, microwave and refrigerator), ductless mini-split AC in living room, new fixtures, new blinds, and washer and dryer in unit. Owner pays Water. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Street parking only. Come and see it today!