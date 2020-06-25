All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19236 Bessemer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19236 Bessemer Street
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:09 AM

19236 Bessemer Street

19236 Bessemer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19236 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tarzana. Wood floors in living room and dining area, updated bathrooms, kitchen with built in appliances, central air and heat and large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19236 Bessemer Street have any available units?
19236 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19236 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
19236 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19236 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street offer parking?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not offer parking.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19236 Bessemer Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Woodland Hills
20544 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Palazzo West
6220 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College