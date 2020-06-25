Rent Calculator
19236 Bessemer Street
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:09 AM
19236 Bessemer Street
19236 Bessemer Street
Location
19236 Bessemer Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tarzana. Wood floors in living room and dining area, updated bathrooms, kitchen with built in appliances, central air and heat and large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have any available units?
19236 Bessemer Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19236 Bessemer Street currently offering any rent specials?
19236 Bessemer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19236 Bessemer Street pet-friendly?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street offer parking?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not offer parking.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have a pool?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not have a pool.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have accessible units?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19236 Bessemer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19236 Bessemer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19236 Bessemer Street has units with air conditioning.
