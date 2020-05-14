18809 Maplewood Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Stunning 5 Br 4.5 Ba Porter Ranch Home in Ridgegate Gated Community - Porter Ranch South - Enjoy The Ultimate California Lifestyle at the exclusive "Ridgegate", an incredible 24-hour guard gated community of gorgeous homes, large all-flat lots and wide tree-lined streets in a safe, family friendly environment. The stately 5 Br, 4.5 Ba, 3,755sf residence built in 1998 has a 3-car garage on an almost 11,000sf lot; a 1st choice location for privacy and taking full advantage of the day's natural light. The back yard is truly stunning w/ a custom lagoon style pool and spa, complete w/ ambient waterfalls. The house and grounds are ready for you and immediate occupancy! The floor plan is absolutely ideal for today's style of family living featuring a Library/Den, Formal Dining and a large Kitchen which is open to the Family Room. Upstairs, the king-size Master BR features a resort-style en-suite BA and 2 walk-in closets. Area amenities incl highly acclaimed schools; Beckford, Nobel and Granada, wonderful parks, convenient freeway access. There is a real sense of community and pride among the residents.



(RLNE5886136)