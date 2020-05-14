All apartments in Los Angeles
18809 Maplewood Ln

18809 Maplewood Lane · (818) 727-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18809 Maplewood Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 18809 Maplewood Ln · Avail. now

$6,600

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3755 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Stunning 5 Br 4.5 Ba Porter Ranch Home in Ridgegate Gated Community - Porter Ranch South - Enjoy The Ultimate California Lifestyle at the exclusive "Ridgegate", an incredible 24-hour guard gated community of gorgeous homes, large all-flat lots and wide tree-lined streets in a safe, family friendly environment. The stately 5 Br, 4.5 Ba, 3,755sf residence built in 1998 has a 3-car garage on an almost 11,000sf lot; a 1st choice location for privacy and taking full advantage of the day's natural light. The back yard is truly stunning w/ a custom lagoon style pool and spa, complete w/ ambient waterfalls. The house and grounds are ready for you and immediate occupancy! The floor plan is absolutely ideal for today's style of family living featuring a Library/Den, Formal Dining and a large Kitchen which is open to the Family Room. Upstairs, the king-size Master BR features a resort-style en-suite BA and 2 walk-in closets. Area amenities incl highly acclaimed schools; Beckford, Nobel and Granada, wonderful parks, convenient freeway access. There is a real sense of community and pride among the residents.

Call us today!

(RLNE5886136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18809 Maplewood Ln have any available units?
18809 Maplewood Ln has a unit available for $6,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18809 Maplewood Ln have?
Some of 18809 Maplewood Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18809 Maplewood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18809 Maplewood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18809 Maplewood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18809 Maplewood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18809 Maplewood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18809 Maplewood Ln offers parking.
Does 18809 Maplewood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18809 Maplewood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18809 Maplewood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 18809 Maplewood Ln has a pool.
Does 18809 Maplewood Ln have accessible units?
No, 18809 Maplewood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18809 Maplewood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 18809 Maplewood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
