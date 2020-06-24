1853 W. Adams Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious apartment near USC, downtown - Property Id: 103785



Totally renovated large 1 Bed plus Den/ 1 full bath plus 1/2 bath unit(1200sq). Conveniently built & designed to share with roommates. Located close to Downtown, USC, Koreatown. 1 assigned parking spaces. Pets are approved for potty trained only. Easy showing. Short-term lease option available.



https://youtu.be/C8AaFN6Ah40



Jung Lee

Jk Property Services, Inc

(213) 810-8810

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103785

(RLNE4751985)