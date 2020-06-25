Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
16850 Labrador Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 4:46 PM
16850 Labrador Street
No Longer Available
Location
16850 Labrador Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
Northridge
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms 3 baths Wood /marble / carpet floors. New paint in and out. 3 car garage 2 fireplaces. Large pool / SPA.
For Lease 2 Years min. NO PETS
1st, Last, and cleaning deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16850 Labrador Street have any available units?
16850 Labrador Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16850 Labrador Street have?
Some of 16850 Labrador Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16850 Labrador Street currently offering any rent specials?
16850 Labrador Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16850 Labrador Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16850 Labrador Street is pet friendly.
Does 16850 Labrador Street offer parking?
Yes, 16850 Labrador Street offers parking.
Does 16850 Labrador Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16850 Labrador Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16850 Labrador Street have a pool?
Yes, 16850 Labrador Street has a pool.
Does 16850 Labrador Street have accessible units?
Yes, 16850 Labrador Street has accessible units.
Does 16850 Labrador Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16850 Labrador Street has units with dishwashers.
