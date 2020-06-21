16740 ST OTSEGO

Amenities
Location! Location! For Sale or Lease!! Surrounded by multi-million dollar homes! Within the Encino Charter Elementary School (Buyer to verify with the LAUSD for acceptance) Updated!! Upgraded! Newly Remodeled!! Move-in Condition!! 2,000 sq.ft. (Owner) Prime Encino! 4 Bedrooms + 2 3/4 Baths! Newly updated Kitchen with Caesar Stone tops, Range/Oven, Microwave, & Refrigerator! Newly remodeled Jack and Jill bedrooms with newer Carrera marble bathroom! Private Master Suite and Newly remodeled Master Bath features Granite tops, & newer designer cabinets! Newer Electrical Panel & Wiring! Newer Copper Plumbing! Newer HVAC! Newer Washer & Dryer! Video Virtual tour https://www.16740otsego.com/