Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:06 AM

16740 ST OTSEGO

16740 Otsego Street · (818) 620-5128
Location

16740 Otsego Street, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! For Sale or Lease!! Surrounded by multi-million dollar homes! Within the Encino Charter Elementary School (Buyer to verify with the LAUSD for acceptance) Updated!! Upgraded! Newly Remodeled!! Move-in Condition!! 2,000 sq.ft. (Owner) Prime Encino! 4 Bedrooms + 2 3/4 Baths! Newly updated Kitchen with Caesar Stone tops, Range/Oven, Microwave, & Refrigerator! Newly remodeled Jack and Jill bedrooms with newer Carrera marble bathroom! Private Master Suite and Newly remodeled Master Bath features Granite tops, & newer designer cabinets! Newer Electrical Panel & Wiring! Newer Copper Plumbing! Newer HVAC! Newer Washer & Dryer! Video Virtual tour https://www.16740otsego.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16740 ST OTSEGO have any available units?
16740 ST OTSEGO has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16740 ST OTSEGO have?
Some of 16740 ST OTSEGO's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16740 ST OTSEGO currently offering any rent specials?
16740 ST OTSEGO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16740 ST OTSEGO pet-friendly?
No, 16740 ST OTSEGO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16740 ST OTSEGO offer parking?
Yes, 16740 ST OTSEGO does offer parking.
Does 16740 ST OTSEGO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16740 ST OTSEGO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16740 ST OTSEGO have a pool?
No, 16740 ST OTSEGO does not have a pool.
Does 16740 ST OTSEGO have accessible units?
No, 16740 ST OTSEGO does not have accessible units.
Does 16740 ST OTSEGO have units with dishwashers?
No, 16740 ST OTSEGO does not have units with dishwashers.
