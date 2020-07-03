Rent Calculator
Last updated November 21 2019 at 8:18 AM
1 of 15
1632 Council St
1632 Council Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1632 Council Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
$2,500- Large 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath house in the heart of within walking distance schools, churches, foods and hospitals. Water, electric and gas included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1632 Council St have any available units?
1632 Council St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1632 Council St currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Council St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Council St pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Council St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1632 Council St offer parking?
No, 1632 Council St does not offer parking.
Does 1632 Council St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Council St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Council St have a pool?
No, 1632 Council St does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Council St have accessible units?
No, 1632 Council St does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Council St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Council St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1632 Council St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1632 Council St does not have units with air conditioning.
