1617 W 24th St
1617 W 24th St

1617 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 West 24th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Completely Redone 4 bedroom 2 bath room house. Beautiful inside with nice large yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 W 24th St have any available units?
1617 W 24th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1617 W 24th St currently offering any rent specials?
1617 W 24th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 W 24th St pet-friendly?
No, 1617 W 24th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1617 W 24th St offer parking?
No, 1617 W 24th St does not offer parking.
Does 1617 W 24th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 W 24th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 W 24th St have a pool?
No, 1617 W 24th St does not have a pool.
Does 1617 W 24th St have accessible units?
No, 1617 W 24th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 W 24th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 W 24th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 W 24th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 W 24th St does not have units with air conditioning.
