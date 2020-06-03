All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 11 2019

1557 West 204th Street

1557 West 204th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1557 West 204th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90501
Harbor Gateway South

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

Address: 1557 1/2 W. 204th Street, Torrance, CA 90501
- Rent: $1,800 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,100 (On Approved Credit)
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx 1250 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Tile flooring in Kitchen & Bathroom
- Gas stove and oven included
- Granite Counter-tops
- Utilities Paid: Water & Gardening
- One Parking Space Included
- No Pets
- Rent Credit of $95/mo for first year. Lease will state $1895/mo

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

