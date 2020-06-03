1543 Allesandro St

1543 N Allesandro St, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1920's 2 story Home - Property Id: 93048
Spacious Home in Prime Silver Lake neighborhood Near Dodgers stadium Beautiful Views 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Living rooms 2 Dining areas 2 Kitchens large outdoor patio area 1 car garage plus driveway parking Wood flooring Refrigerator Wall unit Heater one year lease Tenant pays utilities Will consider one small pet with additional deposit
818 376 9102 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93048 Property Id 93048
(RLNE4604037)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
