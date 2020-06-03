All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1543 Allesandro St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1543 Allesandro St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1543 Allesandro St

1543 N Allesandro St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1543 N Allesandro St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 1920's 2 story Home - Property Id: 93048

Spacious Home in Prime Silver Lake neighborhood
Near Dodgers stadium
Beautiful Views
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Living rooms
2 Dining areas
2 Kitchens
large outdoor patio area
1 car garage plus driveway parking
Wood flooring
Refrigerator
Wall unit Heater
one year lease
Tenant pays utilities
Will consider one small pet with additional deposit

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93048
Property Id 93048

(RLNE4604037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 Allesandro St have any available units?
1543 Allesandro St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Allesandro St have?
Some of 1543 Allesandro St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Allesandro St currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Allesandro St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Allesandro St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 Allesandro St is pet friendly.
Does 1543 Allesandro St offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Allesandro St does offer parking.
Does 1543 Allesandro St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1543 Allesandro St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Allesandro St have a pool?
No, 1543 Allesandro St does not have a pool.
Does 1543 Allesandro St have accessible units?
No, 1543 Allesandro St does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Allesandro St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1543 Allesandro St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College