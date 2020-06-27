Rent Calculator
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1357 West Vernon Avenue
1357 West Vernon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1357 West Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
alarm system
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Spacious newly remodeled back house. New carpet,tile,paint and bathroom fixtures.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12441182
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5052160)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1357 West Vernon Avenue have any available units?
1357 West Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1357 West Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 1357 West Vernon Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1357 West Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1357 West Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1357 West Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1357 West Vernon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1357 West Vernon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1357 West Vernon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1357 West Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1357 West Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1357 West Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1357 West Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1357 West Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1357 West Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1357 West Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1357 West Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
