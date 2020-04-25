Rent Calculator
1351 Hepner Ave
1351 Hepner Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1351 Hepner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Eagle Rock
Amenities
dogs allowed
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/28/19 Eagle Rock - Property Id: 147119
Living room
Dining room
Kitchen
2 bedrooms
1 full bathroom
No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/147119p
Property Id 147119
(RLNE5099120)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1351 Hepner Ave have any available units?
1351 Hepner Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1351 Hepner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1351 Hepner Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 Hepner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1351 Hepner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1351 Hepner Ave offer parking?
No, 1351 Hepner Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1351 Hepner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 Hepner Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 Hepner Ave have a pool?
No, 1351 Hepner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1351 Hepner Ave have accessible units?
No, 1351 Hepner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 Hepner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1351 Hepner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1351 Hepner Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1351 Hepner Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
