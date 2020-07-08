All apartments in Los Angeles
13240 Betz Boulevard

13240 Betz Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

13240 Betz Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to Tovara Homes Community located in Sylmar! This stunning 2018 built Townhome resides in a private, gated community offering a floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and a private 2-car garage of your own! Inside this 1,780-Sq Ft floor plan, find well-illuminated rooms with beautiful, new flooring, high ceilings, LED recessed lighting along with nice built-ins, indoor laundry area, plenty of storage space. The open floor plan of the home creates a warm and inviting space for you and your guests to relax in. The spacious kitchen features a center island with a sink, a walk-in pantry, stainless-steel appliances along with a large designated dining area. 1 private Bedroom with bath is located on the lower level which can also be used as an office. The Master and 3 more good-sized bedrooms are located on the upper level. This unique town home also has a private front porch where you can add seating and a barbecue for entertaining. The community features a kids playground and a small dog park. Easy access to the 210 Freeway, just minutes away from supermarkets, Starbucks & popular dining areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13240 Betz Boulevard have any available units?
13240 Betz Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13240 Betz Boulevard have?
Some of 13240 Betz Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13240 Betz Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13240 Betz Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13240 Betz Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13240 Betz Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13240 Betz Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13240 Betz Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13240 Betz Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13240 Betz Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13240 Betz Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13240 Betz Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13240 Betz Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13240 Betz Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13240 Betz Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13240 Betz Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
