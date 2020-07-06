All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1250 W 37th St 6
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1250 W 37th St 6

1250 West 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1250 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Unit 6 Available 08/10/20 Nice 2B1B near USC campus - Property Id: 232007

One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1250 W 37th St Unit 6
Room type: 2 Bed 1 Bath
Rent: $1,435 per person per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person

1250 W 37th St Unit 6 is a classic 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment on the west of USC within the free Lyft area. The classic interior decoration will provide you with a comfortable and excellent living experience.

Amenities:
? 10-minute walk to USC
? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area
? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)
? AC
? Fridge
? Stove
? Oven
? Microwave
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In-unit Washer/Dryer
?On-site Parking

Services:
? Tripalink Shuttle Bus to commute from home to campus and Ralphs
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
? Brand-new bedding essentials
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232007
Property Id 232007

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5602483)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 W 37th St 6 have any available units?
1250 W 37th St 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 W 37th St 6 have?
Some of 1250 W 37th St 6's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 W 37th St 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 W 37th St 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 W 37th St 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1250 W 37th St 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1250 W 37th St 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1250 W 37th St 6 offers parking.
Does 1250 W 37th St 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 W 37th St 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 W 37th St 6 have a pool?
No, 1250 W 37th St 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1250 W 37th St 6 have accessible units?
No, 1250 W 37th St 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 W 37th St 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 W 37th St 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
