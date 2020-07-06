1250 W 37th St 6

Amenities
Unit 6 Available 08/10/20 Nice 2B1B near USC campus - Property Id: 232007
One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)
Location: 1250 W 37th St Unit 6
Room type: 2 Bed 1 Bath
Rent: $1,435 per person per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person
1250 W 37th St Unit 6 is a classic 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment on the west of USC within the free Lyft area. The classic interior decoration will provide you with a comfortable and excellent living experience.
? 10-minute walk to USC
? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area
? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)
? AC
? Fridge
? Stove
? Oven
? Microwave
? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom
? In-unit Washer/Dryer
?On-site Parking
Services:
? Tripalink Shuttle Bus to commute from home to campus and Ralphs
? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)
? Brand-new bedding essentials
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232007
Property Id 232007
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5602483)