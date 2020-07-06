1250 W 37th St 6

Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Unit 6 Available 08/10/20 Nice 2B1B near USC campus - Property Id: 232007



One year lease (08/10/2020 - 07/25/2021)

Location: 1250 W 37th St Unit 6

Room type: 2 Bed 1 Bath

Rent: $1,435 per person per month, $200 extra if share this room with another person



1250 W 37th St Unit 6 is a classic 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment on the west of USC within the free Lyft area. The classic interior decoration will provide you with a comfortable and excellent living experience.



Amenities:

? 10-minute walk to USC

? Located within the USC DPS Portal Area

? Utilities included (electricity, gas, internet, and water)

? AC

? Fridge

? Stove

? Oven

? Microwave

? Fully Furnished apartment with an equipped kitchen, a couch, and a dining table. A Bed, a desk, and a chair are provided in the bedroom

? In-unit Washer/Dryer

?On-site Parking



Services:

? Tripalink Shuttle Bus to commute from home to campus and Ralphs

? Free regularly cleaning service (once or twice a week, depends on properties) for common areas (living room & kitchen & shared bathroom)

? Brand-new bedding essentials

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/232007

Property Id 232007



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5602483)