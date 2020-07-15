All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1237 N Edgemont St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1237 N Edgemont St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1237 N Edgemont St

1237 Edgemont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1237 Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
Art Deco Charm!
Excellent Views of the Hollywood Sign!
High Ceilings
Hardwood Floors Throughout
Stove & Fridge Included
Large Windows
Bright Natural Light Throughout
Street Parking Only
Laundry on Site

Pet friendly
Available now
Act Fast!

(RLNE3368906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 N Edgemont St have any available units?
1237 N Edgemont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 N Edgemont St have?
Some of 1237 N Edgemont St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 N Edgemont St currently offering any rent specials?
1237 N Edgemont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 N Edgemont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 N Edgemont St is pet friendly.
Does 1237 N Edgemont St offer parking?
No, 1237 N Edgemont St does not offer parking.
Does 1237 N Edgemont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1237 N Edgemont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 N Edgemont St have a pool?
No, 1237 N Edgemont St does not have a pool.
Does 1237 N Edgemont St have accessible units?
No, 1237 N Edgemont St does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 N Edgemont St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 N Edgemont St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vela on Ox
21221 W Oxnard St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Monte Vista
11777 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College