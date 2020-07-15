1237 N Edgemont St

1237 Edgemont Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029 East Hollywood
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Art Deco Charm! Excellent Views of the Hollywood Sign! High Ceilings Hardwood Floors Throughout Stove & Fridge Included Large Windows Bright Natural Light Throughout Street Parking Only Laundry on Site
Pet friendly Available now Act Fast!
(RLNE3368906)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
