Los Angeles, CA
11424 - 11428 Killion
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

11424 - 11428 Killion

11428 Killion Street · No Longer Available
Location

11428 Killion Street, Los Angeles, CA 91601
North Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Free application/credit check fee (conditions apply) Fully renovated interior units with Recessed lighting, New stove/oven and Kitchen cabinets, Wood grain floor. Select units have Balcony/Patio. Exterior building has been renovated and painted as well.
.

Amenities: Vinyl Floor, Ceiling Fan, AC in the Bedroom and Living Room.
Utilities: Water, Sewer.
Appliances: Stove.
Parking: 1 assigned
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/north-hollywood-1-bed-1-bath/5920/

IT490310 - IT49MC5920

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11424 - 11428 Killion have any available units?
11424 - 11428 Killion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 11424 - 11428 Killion have?
Some of 11424 - 11428 Killion's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11424 - 11428 Killion currently offering any rent specials?
11424 - 11428 Killion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11424 - 11428 Killion pet-friendly?
No, 11424 - 11428 Killion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 11424 - 11428 Killion offer parking?
Yes, 11424 - 11428 Killion offers parking.
Does 11424 - 11428 Killion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11424 - 11428 Killion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11424 - 11428 Killion have a pool?
No, 11424 - 11428 Killion does not have a pool.
Does 11424 - 11428 Killion have accessible units?
No, 11424 - 11428 Killion does not have accessible units.
Does 11424 - 11428 Killion have units with dishwashers?
No, 11424 - 11428 Killion does not have units with dishwashers.
