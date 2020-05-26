All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1141 Longwood Pl

1141 Longwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

1141 Longwood Place, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Property may be rented as fully furnished at a higher price.

(RLNE4623668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Longwood Pl have any available units?
1141 Longwood Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Longwood Pl have?
Some of 1141 Longwood Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Longwood Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Longwood Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Longwood Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 Longwood Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1141 Longwood Pl offer parking?
No, 1141 Longwood Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1141 Longwood Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1141 Longwood Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Longwood Pl have a pool?
No, 1141 Longwood Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Longwood Pl have accessible units?
No, 1141 Longwood Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Longwood Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Longwood Pl has units with dishwashers.
