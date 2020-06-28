All apartments in Los Angeles
1068 South WOOSTER Street

1068 South Wooster Street · No Longer Available
Location

1068 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath lower unit with backyard and front yard. Laundry inside. Super bright and charming. See private remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have any available units?
1068 South WOOSTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have?
Some of 1068 South WOOSTER Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 South WOOSTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1068 South WOOSTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 South WOOSTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street offer parking?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not offer parking.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have a pool?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1068 South WOOSTER Street has units with dishwashers.
