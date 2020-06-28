Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1068 South WOOSTER Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1068 South WOOSTER Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1068 South WOOSTER Street
1068 South Wooster Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1068 South Wooster Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath lower unit with backyard and front yard. Laundry inside. Super bright and charming. See private remarks
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have any available units?
1068 South WOOSTER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have?
Some of 1068 South WOOSTER Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1068 South WOOSTER Street currently offering any rent specials?
1068 South WOOSTER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 South WOOSTER Street pet-friendly?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street offer parking?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not offer parking.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have a pool?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not have a pool.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have accessible units?
No, 1068 South WOOSTER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 South WOOSTER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1068 South WOOSTER Street has units with dishwashers.
