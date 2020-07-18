All apartments in Los Angeles County
Location

9827 East Camino Real Avenue, Los Angeles County, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Cute home on corner lot. Temple City schools. This three bedroom two bathroom house has hardwood floors throughout with an enclosed sun-room. Two car garage with washer dryer hook-up in garage.
Cute home on corner lot. Temple City schools. This three bedroom two bathroom house has hardwood floors throughout with an enclosed sun-room. Two car garage with washer dryer hook-up in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue have any available units?
9827 East Camino Real Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue have?
Some of 9827 East Camino Real Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9827 East Camino Real Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9827 East Camino Real Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9827 East Camino Real Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9827 East Camino Real Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9827 East Camino Real Avenue offers parking.
Does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9827 East Camino Real Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue have a pool?
No, 9827 East Camino Real Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9827 East Camino Real Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9827 East Camino Real Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9827 East Camino Real Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9827 East Camino Real Avenue has units with air conditioning.
