930 AVE S CURSON

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1928 Spanish Tri-Plex in Miracle Mile. First floor North apartment. 2 bed/1 full bath, new interior paint, hardwood floor, beamed ceilings in living room, formal dining room, breakfast area in kitchen, laundry room in unit, lots of windows and natural light. Shared backyard, plus older 1 car garage. Centrally located between Olympic and 8th Avenue. In close proximity to Beverly Center, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood, with easy access to great restaurants, entertainment, & shopping. Available now.