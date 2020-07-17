All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 930 AVE S CURSON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
930 AVE S CURSON
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

930 AVE S CURSON

930 West Avenue S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

930 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93550

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1928 Spanish Tri-Plex in Miracle Mile. First floor North apartment. 2 bed/1 full bath, new interior paint, hardwood floor, beamed ceilings in living room, formal dining room, breakfast area in kitchen, laundry room in unit, lots of windows and natural light. Shared backyard, plus older 1 car garage. Centrally located between Olympic and 8th Avenue. In close proximity to Beverly Center, Beverly Hills, and West Hollywood, with easy access to great restaurants, entertainment, & shopping. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 AVE S CURSON have any available units?
930 AVE S CURSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
Is 930 AVE S CURSON currently offering any rent specials?
930 AVE S CURSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 AVE S CURSON pet-friendly?
No, 930 AVE S CURSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 930 AVE S CURSON offer parking?
Yes, 930 AVE S CURSON offers parking.
Does 930 AVE S CURSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 930 AVE S CURSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 AVE S CURSON have a pool?
No, 930 AVE S CURSON does not have a pool.
Does 930 AVE S CURSON have accessible units?
No, 930 AVE S CURSON does not have accessible units.
Does 930 AVE S CURSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 AVE S CURSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 AVE S CURSON have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 AVE S CURSON does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
NOVO Apartments
1940 Fullerton Rd
Rowland Heights, CA 91748
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Imperial Village
8749 Imperial Hwy
Downey, CA 90242
Scott Villa Apartments
1555 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons