Fully renovated private guesthouse with beautiful mountain views located behind a gated home in the Santa Monica Mountains. All new appliances, w/d and flooring. Central heat & AC. Private lawn and gazebo. Tandem parking. Right next to Peter Strauss National Park with horse and hiking trails. Only 10 minutes to shopping and the 101 freeway. Only 15 minutes to Malibu beaches. Utilities not included. WiFi and yard maintenance included. $45 application fee per applicant. Non-smoking. No pets.