Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

28655 Solana Court

28655 Solana Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28655 Solana Court, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Valencia - Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Condo in West Creek. - Brand new, never lived in three bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story condo in highly desirable West Creek. Vinyl plank flooring downstairs in living/kitchen area. Kitchen has grey & white color scheme with Granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Powder room downstairs with direct access to two car garage. Upstairs is carpeted with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms down the hall with full bathroom. Laundry room also located upstairs. Neutral paint throughout property. Smart home equipped with Ring doorbell, remote garage door control, and HomeSmart devices. Whole house fan to efficiently cool down home on Summer nights. Property looks out onto grassy area of development with walking path.

Walking distance to top rate schools, close to community park and swimming pool. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, and freeways. No pets. Available March 13, 2020. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Please note: Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we are unable to physically show the property at this time and have limited access to our office phone. We are working on providing a video for a virtual walk through. For all inquiries, please email lindsey@burrowsre.com to request a video of the unit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28655 Solana Court have any available units?
28655 Solana Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28655 Solana Court have?
Some of 28655 Solana Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28655 Solana Court currently offering any rent specials?
28655 Solana Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28655 Solana Court pet-friendly?
No, 28655 Solana Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28655 Solana Court offer parking?
Yes, 28655 Solana Court offers parking.
Does 28655 Solana Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28655 Solana Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28655 Solana Court have a pool?
Yes, 28655 Solana Court has a pool.
Does 28655 Solana Court have accessible units?
No, 28655 Solana Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28655 Solana Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 28655 Solana Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28655 Solana Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28655 Solana Court does not have units with air conditioning.
