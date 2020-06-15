28655 Solana Court

Amenities

Valencia - Brand New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Condo in West Creek. - Brand new, never lived in three bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story condo in highly desirable West Creek. Vinyl plank flooring downstairs in living/kitchen area. Kitchen has grey & white color scheme with Granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Powder room downstairs with direct access to two car garage. Upstairs is carpeted with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom with large walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms down the hall with full bathroom. Laundry room also located upstairs. Neutral paint throughout property. Smart home equipped with Ring doorbell, remote garage door control, and HomeSmart devices. Whole house fan to efficiently cool down home on Summer nights. Property looks out onto grassy area of development with walking path.



Walking distance to top rate schools, close to community park and swimming pool. Close to grocery stores, restaurants, and freeways. No pets. Available March 13, 2020. Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Please note: Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we are unable to physically show the property at this time and have limited access to our office phone. We are working on providing a video for a virtual walk through. For all inquiries, please email lindsey@burrowsre.com to request a video of the unit.



No Pets Allowed



