Los Angeles County, CA
28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE

28546 Vista Del Rio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28546 Vista Del Rio Drive, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE Available 03/14/19 West Creek Home with Four Bedrooms and Loft in Valencia - Spacious West Creek Home with Four Bedrooms and Loft in Valencia. The entryway leads to the formal living room and dining room with recessed lighting. There is a large storage closet off the entryway as well as a half bathroom with pedestal sink. The spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic tile flooring, recessed lighting, large breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen appliances include: stove top, double oven, microwave and dishwasher. The kitchen opens to the family room. The spacious family room features a gas fireplace with stone border and has a sliding glass door leading to a large patio. There is a downstairs guest bedroom with attached full bathroom with quartz counter tops and shower. Upstairs is a spacious loft with recessed lighting. Two guest bedrooms. Full guest bathroom with double sinks and quartz counter tops. The upstairs laundry room has built in cabinets; hook ups for a full size washer and dryer and has a large linen/storage closet. The master bedroom features his and hers closets and large master bathroom with double sinks, quartz counter tops, oval bathtub and separate shower. Enjoy the HOA pool and spa. This community is close to schools and a large park. Owner may consider a pet.

* Tenants will need to obtain Renters Insurance. Proof of insurance will be needed at lease signing.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS PRIVATE PROPERTY - NO TRESPASSING

To schedule a viewing appointment, please call: Southern California Real Estate Management at (661) 255-7600 or email: leasing@screm.com. Application Fee of $30 per applicant. Rental Applications may be downloaded from www.screm.com. We have more homes available in the Santa Clarita area please visit our website at: www.screm.com * Valid Photo ID will be required upon sign-in at our office prior to viewing any of our properties with our leasing agents.

Directions: From SCREM office turn left on Valley Center. Turn left onto Golden Valley. Golden Valley becomes Newhall Ranch Road. Veer left to stay on Newhall Ranch Road. Turn right onto CopperHill. Turn right onto Westcreek Drive. Turn right onto Vista Del Rio. House on the left side.

Directions are for Drive-By purposes only and scheduled appointments

SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1 MONTHS RENT MINIMUM, 2 MONTHS RENT MAXIMUM

(RLNE4496603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE have any available units?
28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE have?
Some of 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE offer parking?
No, 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28546 VISTA DEL RIO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
