Los Angeles County, CA
28140 Anvil Court
28140 Anvil Court

28140 Anvil Ct · No Longer Available
28140 Anvil Ct, Los Angeles County, CA 91354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the prominent gated neighborhood of the Valencia West Hills- Monument collection. This impressive home offers 6 beds/6 baths, separate loft area and a full Casita with its own private entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen, washer/dryer and walk in closet. Custom gourmet kitchen. This elegant home features an open floor plan with a spacious formal dining room with high ceilings & built in cabinetry. Entertainers family/living room which is sure to wow any guest. Relaxation is easily attained in the large master suite with a custom walk-in closet, private balcony & a luxurious bathroom complete with a soak in tub, and separate shower area. Enjoy an entertainers backyard with a covered patio and custom BBQ area, Solar System and Close to shopping, award winning schools and surrounded by mountains and hiking trails. Association offers, pool, Spa, Recreation room and BBQ Area. This high-end home will truly captivate your interest for a fascinating lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28140 Anvil Court have any available units?
28140 Anvil Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 28140 Anvil Court have?
Some of 28140 Anvil Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28140 Anvil Court currently offering any rent specials?
28140 Anvil Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28140 Anvil Court pet-friendly?
No, 28140 Anvil Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 28140 Anvil Court offer parking?
Yes, 28140 Anvil Court offers parking.
Does 28140 Anvil Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28140 Anvil Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28140 Anvil Court have a pool?
Yes, 28140 Anvil Court has a pool.
Does 28140 Anvil Court have accessible units?
No, 28140 Anvil Court does not have accessible units.
Does 28140 Anvil Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28140 Anvil Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 28140 Anvil Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 28140 Anvil Court does not have units with air conditioning.
