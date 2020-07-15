28140 Anvil Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Nestled in the prominent gated neighborhood of the Valencia West Hills- Monument collection. This impressive home offers 6 beds/6 baths, separate loft area and a full Casita with its own private entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen, washer/dryer and walk in closet. Custom gourmet kitchen. This elegant home features an open floor plan with a spacious formal dining room with high ceilings & built in cabinetry. Entertainers family/living room which is sure to wow any guest. Relaxation is easily attained in the large master suite with a custom walk-in closet, private balcony & a luxurious bathroom complete with a soak in tub, and separate shower area. Enjoy an entertainers backyard with a covered patio and custom BBQ area, Solar System and Close to shopping, award winning schools and surrounded by mountains and hiking trails. Association offers, pool, Spa, Recreation room and BBQ Area. This high-end home will truly captivate your interest for a fascinating lifestyle!