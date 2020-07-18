All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 19651 Via Caballos Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
19651 Via Caballos Street
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

19651 Via Caballos Street

19651 Via Caballos Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19651 Via Caballos Street, Los Angeles County, CA 91724
East Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful single-story HORSE Property located in prestigious area of "South Hills". Very open floor plan with ALL flat 40,821 SF size lot. It has 4 bedroom and 2 bath. Huge living room w/ fireplace. Sitting/study room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Two car garages attached. Next to million dollars homes. Huge & private back and side-yard to enjoy and unwind in a country-like and peaceful setting. Walking distance to South Hills golf course/country club, schools and across from the Historical Taylor House at Heritage Park. Close to shopping center, markets, restaurants, Mt Sac College and Cal poly Pomona university. Very convenient location. South Hills Schools. Huge flat lot on the side perfect for large RV, Boat, Work Trucks, Recreational vehicles and more. Very privacy and seclusion while having easy access to 10 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19651 Via Caballos Street have any available units?
19651 Via Caballos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 19651 Via Caballos Street have?
Some of 19651 Via Caballos Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19651 Via Caballos Street currently offering any rent specials?
19651 Via Caballos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19651 Via Caballos Street pet-friendly?
No, 19651 Via Caballos Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 19651 Via Caballos Street offer parking?
Yes, 19651 Via Caballos Street offers parking.
Does 19651 Via Caballos Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19651 Via Caballos Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19651 Via Caballos Street have a pool?
No, 19651 Via Caballos Street does not have a pool.
Does 19651 Via Caballos Street have accessible units?
No, 19651 Via Caballos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19651 Via Caballos Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19651 Via Caballos Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19651 Via Caballos Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19651 Via Caballos Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Fairfax
105 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue
Torrance, CA 90505
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons