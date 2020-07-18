19651 Via Caballos Street

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! This beautiful single-story HORSE Property located in prestigious area of "South Hills". Very open floor plan with ALL flat 40,821 SF size lot. It has 4 bedroom and 2 bath. Huge living room w/ fireplace. Sitting/study room with fireplace. Formal dining room. Two car garages attached. Next to million dollars homes. Huge & private back and side-yard to enjoy and unwind in a country-like and peaceful setting. Walking distance to South Hills golf course/country club, schools and across from the Historical Taylor House at Heritage Park. Close to shopping center, markets, restaurants, Mt Sac College and Cal poly Pomona university. Very convenient location. South Hills Schools. Huge flat lot on the side perfect for large RV, Boat, Work Trucks, Recreational vehicles and more. Very privacy and seclusion while having easy access to 10 freeway.