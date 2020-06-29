19346 Laroda Ln

Amenities
3 Bedroom house for rent in Santa Clarita - Property Id: 227852
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. 1850 sf, attached 2 car garage. Living, Dinning, Family, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, Powder, Storage. 2nd floor, all 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large backyard w/ an open view off of kitchen. Photos are older. No carpet in the house, all wood, different color walls. Recessed Lights throughout, Ceiling Fans w/ light in bedrooms, and family room. Formal dinning and living rooms, Large kitchen w/ lots of cabinets, large island w/ seating and breakfast area, open to large family room w/ gas fireplace. Kitchen & bathrooms all granite counters and back-splashes. Master Bathroom Shower w/ separate Large Soaking Tub, Walk in closets. Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, French Door Refrigerator. Laundry room w/ LG Front load large Washer and Dryer. Lot's of storage. Network connections throughout the house. New water heater. Window blinds & curtains. Much more. Schedule a viewing at your convenience. Credit report will be needed w/ application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227852
Property Id 227852
(RLNE5579462)