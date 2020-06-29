19346 Laroda Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom house for rent in Santa Clarita - Property Id: 227852



3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. 1850 sf, attached 2 car garage. Living, Dinning, Family, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, Powder, Storage. 2nd floor, all 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large backyard w/ an open view off of kitchen. Photos are older. No carpet in the house, all wood, different color walls. Recessed Lights throughout, Ceiling Fans w/ light in bedrooms, and family room. Formal dinning and living rooms, Large kitchen w/ lots of cabinets, large island w/ seating and breakfast area, open to large family room w/ gas fireplace. Kitchen & bathrooms all granite counters and back-splashes. Master Bathroom Shower w/ separate Large Soaking Tub, Walk in closets. Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, French Door Refrigerator. Laundry room w/ LG Front load large Washer and Dryer. Lot's of storage. Network connections throughout the house. New water heater. Window blinds & curtains. Much more. Schedule a viewing at your convenience. Credit report will be needed w/ application.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227852

Property Id 227852



(RLNE5579462)