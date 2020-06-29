All apartments in Los Angeles County
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

19346 Laroda Ln

19346 Laroda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19346 Laroda Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 91350

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom house for rent in Santa Clarita - Property Id: 227852

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse for rent. 1850 sf, attached 2 car garage. Living, Dinning, Family, Kitchen, Breakfast, Laundry, Powder, Storage. 2nd floor, all 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large backyard w/ an open view off of kitchen. Photos are older. No carpet in the house, all wood, different color walls. Recessed Lights throughout, Ceiling Fans w/ light in bedrooms, and family room. Formal dinning and living rooms, Large kitchen w/ lots of cabinets, large island w/ seating and breakfast area, open to large family room w/ gas fireplace. Kitchen & bathrooms all granite counters and back-splashes. Master Bathroom Shower w/ separate Large Soaking Tub, Walk in closets. Stainless Steel Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, French Door Refrigerator. Laundry room w/ LG Front load large Washer and Dryer. Lot's of storage. Network connections throughout the house. New water heater. Window blinds & curtains. Much more. Schedule a viewing at your convenience. Credit report will be needed w/ application.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227852
Property Id 227852

(RLNE5579462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19346 Laroda Ln have any available units?
19346 Laroda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 19346 Laroda Ln have?
Some of 19346 Laroda Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19346 Laroda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19346 Laroda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19346 Laroda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19346 Laroda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19346 Laroda Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19346 Laroda Ln offers parking.
Does 19346 Laroda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19346 Laroda Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19346 Laroda Ln have a pool?
No, 19346 Laroda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 19346 Laroda Ln have accessible units?
No, 19346 Laroda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19346 Laroda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19346 Laroda Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 19346 Laroda Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 19346 Laroda Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
