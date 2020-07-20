All apartments in Los Angeles County
1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane
1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane

1900 Decker School Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Decker School Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 90265

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BRAND NEW & BEAUTIFUL! This~fully remodeled bungalow is a true gem located in Prime Western Malibu on an incredible, private ranch. Bright and airy, with an open floor plan and large fireplace, that offers views of trees and/or hills from every room. The cook's kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and beautiful Quartz counters is the heart of the home. Enjoy the ensuite master with an enormous walk-in closet and nicely appointed bath, as well as, a second bedroom and office/den. Plus, private drive, laundry room, lots of storage, fruit trees, side yard, and endless hiking trails are right outside your door! Close to world-class surf and 10 minutes to Trancas with an easy jaunt to Westlake Village and Camarillo Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane have any available units?
1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane have?
Some of 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane offers parking.
Does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane have a pool?
No, 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane have accessible units?
No, 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
