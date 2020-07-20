1900 DECKER SCHOOL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

BRAND NEW & BEAUTIFUL! This~fully remodeled bungalow is a true gem located in Prime Western Malibu on an incredible, private ranch. Bright and airy, with an open floor plan and large fireplace, that offers views of trees and/or hills from every room. The cook's kitchen outfitted with stainless steel appliances and beautiful Quartz counters is the heart of the home. Enjoy the ensuite master with an enormous walk-in closet and nicely appointed bath, as well as, a second bedroom and office/den. Plus, private drive, laundry room, lots of storage, fruit trees, side yard, and endless hiking trails are right outside your door! Close to world-class surf and 10 minutes to Trancas with an easy jaunt to Westlake Village and Camarillo Airport.