1876 LOOKOUT Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1876 LOOKOUT Road

1876 Lookout Road · No Longer Available
Location

1876 Lookout Road, Los Angeles County, CA 90265

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This beautiful zen contemporary-style retreat is located in a central Malibu canyon. The light, bright and open floor plan featuring hardwood floors and panoramic views throughout will make you feel like you are on vacation at home. This home seamlessly integrates the specatular views and outdoor ambiance into everyday living with features including an outdoor shower, jacuzzi, BBQ, dining deck and more. The large living area features high ceilings and a grand central fireplace. The modern kitchen with updated appliances and separate dining room round out the living level. Top top it off, the view master, a bonus media room that can be utilized as an office, and an attached guest house with separate entrance make this house versatile and special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1876 LOOKOUT Road have any available units?
1876 LOOKOUT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 1876 LOOKOUT Road have?
Some of 1876 LOOKOUT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1876 LOOKOUT Road currently offering any rent specials?
1876 LOOKOUT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1876 LOOKOUT Road pet-friendly?
No, 1876 LOOKOUT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 1876 LOOKOUT Road offer parking?
Yes, 1876 LOOKOUT Road offers parking.
Does 1876 LOOKOUT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1876 LOOKOUT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1876 LOOKOUT Road have a pool?
No, 1876 LOOKOUT Road does not have a pool.
Does 1876 LOOKOUT Road have accessible units?
No, 1876 LOOKOUT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1876 LOOKOUT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1876 LOOKOUT Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1876 LOOKOUT Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1876 LOOKOUT Road does not have units with air conditioning.
